Rock N Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive - August 9, 2024

Rock N Roll Up Your Sleeve 2024 Rock N Roll Up Your Sleeve 2024, August 9, 2024 at Wonderland of the Americas from 9am to 6pm!

Join us on Friday, August 9th to help the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center!

Time: 9am - 6pm

We’ll be live from Wonderland of the Americas from 9am to 6pm helping with donations of blood. Everyone who comes and attempts to donate will receive a commemorative T-shirt.

Wonderland of the Americas

5422 Fredericksburg Road

San Antonio, TX 78201

Get registered in advance to make your donation, and you’ll be also registered to win some awesome prizes, including:

Blackened Metallica Autographed Drum Head

The Ultimate Kill Em All Metallica Box Set that includes 5 CDs, 3 LPs, DVD and so much more

Obey Your Remaster Metallica Box Set that includes 10 CDs, 3LPs, 2 DVDs and so much more

Official Rules

