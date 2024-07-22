Rock N Roll Up Your Sleeve Blood Drive - August 9, 2024

Join us on Friday, August 9th to help the South Texas Blood & Tissue Center!
Time: 9am - 6pm
We’ll be live from Wonderland of the Americas from 9am to 6pm helping with donations of blood. Everyone who comes and attempts to donate will receive a commemorative T-shirt.
Wonderland of the Americas
5422 Fredericksburg Road
San Antonio, TX 78201
Get registered in advance to make your donation, and you’ll be also registered to win some awesome prizes, including:
- Blackened Metallica Autographed Drum Head
- The Ultimate Kill Em All Metallica Box Set that includes 5 CDs, 3 LPs, DVD and so much more
- Obey Your Remaster Metallica Box Set that includes 10 CDs, 3LPs, 2 DVDs and so much more
©2024 Cox Media Group