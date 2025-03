Register to Win tickets to the NCAA® Men's Final Four® Fan Fest Presented by Capital One!

NCAA Men's Final Four Fan Fest 2025

3/10-3/28

Register below for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to the NCAA® Men’s Final Four® Fan Fest Presented by Capital One happening April 4th through 7th at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center!

Purchase your tickets now here, and be sure to use the code COXMG25 for 50% off tickets!