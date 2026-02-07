Qualify you and a guest for the 99.5 KISS Loaded Louis, stuffed with $5k + the BMS Big Ticket!

KISS Loaded Louis 2026

1/5-2/13

Listen weekday mornings with the Billy Madison Show during the 6, 7, 8 & 9 o’clock hour for your chance to instantly qualify you and a guest for the 99.5 KISS Loaded Louis giveaway happening February 13th at Teddy Morse’s Cowboy Harley Davidson; 11005 I-35!

One lucky qualifier will walk away with a Louis Vuitton handbag stuffed with $5,000 + the BMS Big Ticket - concert tickets to every show we giveaway in 2026, sponsored by The Law Offices of Thomas J. Henry!

Click here for official rules.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. 1/5/26–2/13/26. Open to legal TX res. in Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties; 18+. To enter, (i) listen to 99.5 KISS weekdays for cue, call 1-844-470-5477, and be designated caller; (ii) visit KISSRocks.com/contests 1/5/26–2/6/26, locate entry form, and complete entry form with all req’d info.; or (iii) attend qualifier event 2/13/26 and register. Limit: 1 website entry/person/day; 1 qualifier-event entry/person. Qualifier odds vary; Finalist odds 276:1; Grand Prize odds 10:1. Add’l info and Official Rules: www.KISSRocks.com/contests. Sponsor: CMG NY/Texas Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio,8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

Teddy Morse's Cowboy Harley Davidson