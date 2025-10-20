NBA Returns To NBC On Tuesdays And We Are Giving You $250 Gift Cards To Celebrate!

NBA Returns To NBC On Tuesdays 2025

10/21, 10/28, 11/4, 11/11

After nearly 25 years…the NBA returns to NBC Tuesday! To celebrate, the Billy Madison Show will play NBA Trivia giving you $250 American Express Gift Cards to get your game on – tune in Tuesdays starting at 7pm only on News 4 San Antonio WOAI!

NBC Sports’ schedule this season is loaded with star-studded matchups, postseason rematches, historic rivalries, and intriguing storylines. It all starts Tuesday only on NBC and streaming on Peacock! Check out the NBA on NBC season schedule here!

For an additional chance to win a $250 American Express Gift Card courtesy of the NBA on NBC, enter below:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/21/25, 10/28/25, 11/4/25, 11/11/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) $250 American Express Gift Card (ARV: $250.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.