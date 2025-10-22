NBA On NBC Is Back And We Are Giving You $250 Gift Cards To Celebrate!

NBA Returns To NBC On Tuesdays 2025

10/28

After nearly 25 years…the NBA on NBC is back! To celebrate, the Billy Madison Show will play NBA Trivia giving you $250 American Express Gift Cards to get your game on – tune in TUESDAY at 7pm only on News 4 San Antonio WOAI!

NBC Sports’ schedule this season is loaded with star-studded matchups, postseason rematches, historic rivalries, and intriguing storylines. Don’t miss Jalen Brunson and the New York Nicks take on Giannis and the Milwaukee Bucks. It all begins tonight at 7pm only on NBC and streaming on Peacock!

Check out the NBA on NBC season schedule here!

For an additional chance to win a $250 American Express Gift Card courtesy of the NBA on NBC, enter below:

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/21/25, 10/28/25, 11/4/25, 11/11/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: One (1) $250 American Express Gift Card (ARV: $250.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.