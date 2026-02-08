Listen for your chance to win tickets to see STAIND with Seether, Hoobastank and Hinder!

STAIND @ Moody Center 2026

2/9-2/13

Listen weekday afternoons during the 4:20 Ticket Window with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets to STAIND: Break The Cycle 25th Anniversary Tour with Seether, Hoobastank and Hinder, October 19th at Moody Center in Austin!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/09/2026 - 02/13/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to STAIND, October 19, 2026 at the Moody Center in Austin, TX. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.