Judas Priest - October 24, 2024 Judas Priest and Sabaton are coming to Germania on October 24, 2024 on the Invincible Shield Tour!

10/21 - 10/24

Last chance to win a pair of tickets to see Judas Priest: Invincible Shield Tour, October 24th at Germania Insurance Amphitheatre in Austin!

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com!