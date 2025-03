Last Chance to Win Tickets to See Papa Roach!

Papa Roach and Rise Aainst - March 22, 2025

3/17-3/21

Listen weekday mornings with The Billy Madison Show then at 12:05 with Jill Munroe and again at 3:05 & 5:05 with Chris Sifuentes for your last chance to win a pair of tickets to see Papa Roach and Rise Against: Rise of the Roach Tour with Underoath, March 22nd at the Frost Bank Center!

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com!