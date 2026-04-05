Last chance to win tickets to see Amon Amarth at the Boeing Center at Tech Port!

Amon Amarth - Being Center at Tech Port 2026

4/6-4/10

Listen weekday afternoons 5:05 with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Amon Amarth + Dethklok: The Amonklok Conquest Tour, April 17th at the Boeing Center at Tech Port!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/06/2026-04/10/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Amon Amarth, April 17, 2026 at Boeing Center at Tech Port. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.