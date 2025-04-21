Last Chance to Win Tickets to the Margarita Pour Off to See Lit & Fuel!

MPO @ ESPEE 2025

4/21-4/25

Listen weekday mornings with the Billy Madison Show and again in the afternoons during the 4:20 Ticket Window with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets to 99.5 KISS Presents the Margarita Pour Off featuring Fuel & Lit, April 25th at The ESPEE!

Tickets on sale now at theespee.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/21/25-04/25/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 21+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to 99.5 KISS Presents Margarita Pour Off with Lit 7 Fuel (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229