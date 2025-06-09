Last Chance To See Metallica At NRG Stadium in Houston!

Listen weekday mornings to the Billy Madison Show for your last chance to win a pair of tickets to Metallica: M72 Tour, June 14th at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX!

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 06/09/25-06/12/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Four (4) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Metallica, June 14, 2025 at NRG Stadium in Houston, TX. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.