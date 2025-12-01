Help Christus Children’s with your donations - Save kids right here in San Antonio

KISS Cares for Kids 2025

For more than 40 years, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals have worked to change kids’ health and change the future, raising over $8.5 billion for 170 children’s hospitals nationwide.

CLICK HERE TO SHOW YOUR SUPPORT

Every dollar stays local to fund what matters most: life-saving treatments, vital pediatric equipment, child life services and financial assistance for families in need. Together, we can make miracles happen for kids right here in our community at CHRISTUS Children’s.

How does your donation help?




On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!