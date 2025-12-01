Help Christus Children’s with your donations - Save kids right here in San Antonio

KISS Cares for Kids 2025

For more than 40 years, Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals have worked to change kids’ health and change the future, raising over $8.5 billion for 170 children’s hospitals nationwide.

Every dollar stays local to fund what matters most: life-saving treatments, vital pediatric equipment, child life services and financial assistance for families in need. Together, we can make miracles happen for kids right here in our community at CHRISTUS Children’s.

