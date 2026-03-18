Find out how to get your hands on limited-edition 99.5 KISS and Billy Madison Show Fiesta Medals!

99.5 KISS & Billy Madison Show Fiesta Medals 2026

Stop by the locations below to get your hands on a limited-edition 99.5 KISS or Billy Madison Show Fiesta Medal!

Once our Fiesta Medals are gone, your chances to win aren’t over! We will be registering to win additional Fiesta Medals onsite, playing games for prizes and more!

Here is where you can find us:

Wednesday, March 25th from 11a-1p

Wrangler AC; 212 W. Rhapsody Dr. Suite A, San Antonio, TX 78216

The first 150 people in line will receive a limited-edition Billy Madison Show Fiesta MEdal*

Saturday, April 4th from 2p-4p

Rocks Discount Vitamins; Blanco Road #105, San Antonio, TX 78216

The first 130 people in line will receive a limited-edition 99.5 KISS Fiesta Medal*

Thursday, April 23rd from 11a-1p

Teddy Morse’s Cowboy Harley-Davidson; 11005 I-35 Frontage Road, San Antonio, TX 78233

The first 150 people in line will receive a limited-edition Billy Madison Show Medal*

*Fiesta Medals are while supplies last. One medal per person, per stop.

Thank you to our sponsors:

Wrangler AC 2026

Rocks Discount Vitamins 2026

Teddy Morse's Cowboy Harley Davidson

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