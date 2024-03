SA Missions Win Tickets

3/25 - 4/5

Enter here for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to see the San Antonio Missions take on the NW Arkansas Naturals, April 11th at Wolff Stadium PLUS get 4 popcorn, hot dog and drink vouchers!

Tickets on sale now at samissions.com!

99.5 KISS will see you April 11th at Wolff Stadium before the game, be sure to stop by 99.5 KISS booth at the 3rd base gate and register for your chance to win Missions Baseball merch!