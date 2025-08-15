Download The KISS Rocks App For Your Last Chance To Win Offspring Tickets!

Offspring @ GIA 2025

8/16-8/17

Download the KISS Rocks App and turn on your notifications. All weekend we will let you know when it’s time to enter for your last chance to win a pair of tickets to see Offspring with Jimmy Eat World and New Found Glory, August 24th at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin!

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/16/25-08/17/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) tickets to Offspring, August 24, 2025 at Germania Insurance Amphitheater in Austin, TX. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.