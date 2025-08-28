Download The KISS Rocks App For Your Last Chance To Win Coheed & Cambria Tickets!

Coheed & Cambria @ Waterloo

8/30-9/1

Download the KISS Rocks App and turn on your notifications. All weekend we will let you know when it’s time to enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to see Coheed & Cambria, September 9th at Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin!

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/30/25-09/01/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) tickets to Coheed & Cambria, September 9, 2025 at the Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park in Austin, TX. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.