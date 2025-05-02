Download the KISS Rocks App to Win Your Tickets to STAIND & Breaking Benjamin!

Staind & Breaking Benjamin: Awaken The Fallen Tour - May 7, 2025

5/3-5/4

Download the KISS Rocks App and turn on your notifications. All weekend we will let you know when it’s time to enter for your last chance to win a pair of tickets to Staind & Breaking Benjamin: Awaken The Fallen Tour with Wage War & Lakeview, May 7th at the Frost Bank Center!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/03/25-05/04/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to STAIND & Breaking Benjamin, May 7, 2025 at the Frost Bank Center. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.