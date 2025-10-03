Download The KISS Rocks App To Win Tickets to See Sabaton With Special Guest Pop Evil!

Sabaton @ Boeing Center at Tech Port 2026

10/4-10/5

Download the KISS Rocks App now and turn on your notifications. All weekend we will let you know when it’s time to enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to 99.5 KISS Presents Sabaton with special guest Pop Evil and Wings of Steel, February 15th at Boeing Center at Tech Port!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 10/04/25-10/05/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) tickets to Sabaton, February 15, 2026 at Boeing Center at Tech Port. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.