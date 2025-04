Oyster Bake 2025

4/11-4/13

Download the KISS Rocks App and turn on your notifications. All weekend we will let you know when it’s time to enter to win a four pack of tickets to Fiesta Oyster Bake, April 25th & 26th at St. Mary’s University plus a limited-edition 99.5 KISS Fiesta Medal!

Tickets on sale now at oysterbake.com!