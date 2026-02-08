Download the KISS Rocks App to win Black Veil Brides tickets during Midnight Metal!

Black Veil Brides @ Aztec Theatre 2026

Download the KISS Rocks App and turn on your notifications – Friday during Midnight Metal we will let you know when it’s time to enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Black Veil Brides: North American Tour 2026, May 6th at the Aztec Theatre!

Tickets on sale now at ticketmaster.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 02/13/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. One (1) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Black Veil Brides, May 6, 2026 at the Aztec Theatre. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.