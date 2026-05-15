Download the KISS Rocks App and we'll let you know when it's time to win SHINEDOWN tickets!

Shinedown @ Moody Center 2026

5/16-5/17

Download the KISS Rocks App, turn on your notifications and all weekend we will let you know when it’s time to enter for your last chance to win a pair of tickets to Shinedown: Dance, Kid, Dance Act II with Coheed & Cambria, May 22nd at the Moody Center in Austin!!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 05/16/2026-05/17/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets Shinedown, May 22, 2026 at the Moody Center in Austin, TX. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.