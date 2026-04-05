Download the KISS Rocks App and we'll let you know when it's time to win Jinjer tickets!

Jinjer @ Aztec Theatre 2026

4/10

Download the KISS Rocks App and turn on your notifications – Friday during Midnight Metal with Melanie Cruz we will let you know when it’s time to enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to JINJER: JINJER Duel North America 2026, June 25th at the Aztec Theatre!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/06/2026-04/10/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Jinjer, June 25, 2026 at the Aztec Theatre. (ARV: $85.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.