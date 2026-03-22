Download the KISS Rocks app and turn on your notifications for your chance to win Testament tickets!

Testament @ Aztec Theatre 2026

3/27

Download the KISS Rocks App and turn on your notifications – Friday during Midnight Metal with Melanie Cruz we will let you know when it’s time to enter for your chance to win a pair of tickets to Testament, April 5th at the Aztec Theatre!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/27/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Two (2) tickets to Testament, April 5, 2026 at the Aztec Theatre. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.