Download The App To Win Your Tickets To NIOSA + A Limited-Edition 99.5 KISS Fiesta Medal!

NIOSA 2024

4/26-4/27

Download the KISS Rocks App now and turn on your notifications. All weekend we will let you know when it’s time to enter for your chance to win a four pack of tickets to A Night in Old San Antonio happening April 29th through May 2nd at the downtown historic arts village of La Villita PLUS a limited-edition 99.5 KISS Fiesta Medal!

NIOSA benefits the Conservation Society of San Antonio - tickets on sale now at niosa.org!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 04/26/25-04/27/25. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Ten (10) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Four (4) tickets to A Night in Old San Antonio plus a 99.5 KISS limited-edition Fiesta Medal (ARV: $80.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.

