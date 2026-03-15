99.5 KISS presents Sabaton is coming to the Boeing Center at Tech Port, November 8th!

99.5 KISS Presents Sabaton @ Boeing Center at Tech Port 2026 (new date)

3/16-3/20

Listen weekday afternoons at 5:05 with Chris Sifuentes for your chance to win a pair of tickets to 99.5 KISS Presents Sabaton: Legends on Tour with special guests Pop Evil, November 8th at Boeing Center at Tech Port!

Tickets on sale now at livenation.com!

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 03/16/2026-03/20/2026. Open to legal TX residents residing in one of the following counties: Atascosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties, 18+. To enter listen for the cue to call and follow the on-air instructions. Five (5) winners will be selected according to the on-air announcement. Odds vary. Prize: Pair (2) tickets to Sabaton, November 8, 2026 at Boeing Center at Tech Port. (ARV: $120.00) For full rules, click here. Sponsor: Cox Radio, LLC, d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229.