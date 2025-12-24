99.5 KISS “Loaded Louis & BMS Big Ticket” Sweepstakes

OFFICIAL RULES

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT IMPROVE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS APPLY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, 99.5 KISS “Loaded Louis & BMS Big Ticket” Sweepstakes (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal Texas residents who (i) are 18 years of age or older and the age of majority in their jurisdictions of residence at the time of entry; and (ii) are residing in Atacosa, Bexar, Bandera, Comal, Guadalupe, Kendall, Medina, Wilson, and Zavala counties. Employees of CMG NY/Texas Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio (“Sponsor”), CMG Media Corporation, The PM Group, Thomas J. Henry Law, PLLC, and each of their respective affiliated companies, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees, are not eligible to enter or to win. The term “family members” includes spouses, parents, grandparents, siblings, children, grandchildren and in-laws, regardless of where they live. Persons belonging to or affiliated with a professional acting, theater, or film-making organization, such as SAG or AFTRA, are not allowed to compete in the Sweepstakes or participate in any entry. Professional actors and filmmakers, whether full-time or part-time, are allowed to compete so long as they do not belong to any professional organizations connected with the entertainment industry that would cause Sponsor to pay the entrant or any other person a fee or any other benefit for taking part in any Sweepstakes event.

Only one (1) prize winner may be selected from the same household every thirty (30) days in connection with any sweepstakes or contest sponsored by CMG San Antonio. If you or a member of your household has won a prize from CMG San Antonio within the last thirty (30) days, you will be ineligible to receive a prize.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 12:01 a.m. Central Standard Time (“CST”) on January 5, 2026 and end at 10:00 a.m. CST on February 11, 2026* (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Sponsor will be the official timekeeper for the Sweepstakes.

*The Sweepstakes will not be offered on January 19, 2026, in observance of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

There are two (2) ways to enter the Sweepstakes:

On-Air Cue-to-call

o To enter, listen to the 99.5 KISS radio broadcasts of the Billy Madison Show (the “Show”) weekdays during the Sweepstakes Period (January 19, 2026, excluded).



o During the Show, at or about 6:00 a.m., 7:00 a.m., 8:00 a.m., and 9:00 a.m., the DJ will announce your chance to call in to be the designated caller (“the Cue”).

When you hear the Cue, call 1-844-470-5477 (the “Sweepstakes Line”) to try to be the caller number designated in the Cue. Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, the designated caller number to call Sponsor’s Sweepstakes Line, as solely determined by Sponsor, will be designated a potential daily winner (each, a “On-Air Qualifier”).

To become an On-Air Qualifier, (a) you must be listening to the Show at the time the Cue is announced on the applicable weekday of the Sweepstakes Period; (b) you must be declared by Sponsor to be the designated number caller to Sponsor’s Sweepstakes Line; and (c) you must comply with all other terms and conditions of these Official Rules. Telephone calls will be taken by Sweepstakes operators in the order they are received, and the operators will count the number of calls received after each on-air Sweepstakes announcement to determine the designated caller. The determinations of Sponsor and Sweepstakes operators will be final and binding in all respects. A maximum of four (4) On-Air Qualifiers will be selected each weekday, for a maximum total of 108 On-Air Qualifiers.

There is no limit on the number of times a person can call in to participate, provided that automatic telephone dialing equipment or other software or computer assisted dialing equipment is prohibited and will result in disqualification.

Online Entry

Visit the KISSRocks.com/contests page starting January 5, 2026 and ending at 11:59 p.m. on February 6, 2026, and complete all required information and follow all posted instructions to receive one (1) entry for a chance to be selected as an Online Qualifier.



Limit : one (1) online entry per person per day.

: one (1) online entry per person per day.

Attend the Grand Finale event on February 13, 2026 at a time and location to be announced by the Station (the “Grand Finale Event”).



Enter by completing the registration form with all required information at the Grand Finale Event when the “last chance to qualify” opportunity is announced. The entry period is only open for 90 minutes.



To become a “Last Chance Qualifier”, (a) you must be physically present at the Grand Finale Event, (b) you must personally register for the “last chance to qualify” using your own name and information, (c) you must be declared by Sponsor to be one of the ten (10) Last Chance Qualifiers at the Grand Finale Event, and (d) you must comply with all other terms and conditions of these Official Rules. The determinations of Sponsor and Sweepstakes operators will be final and binding in all respects. A maximum of ten (10) Last Chance Qualifiers will be selected at the Grand Finale Event.



Limit : One (1) entry per person at the Grand Finale Event.

: One (1) entry per person at the Grand Finale Event. On-Site “Grand Finale” Event

By participating in the Sweepstakes via any method of entry, you agree to be bound by Sponsor’s Visitor Agreement (KISSRocks.com/visitor-agreement) and Privacy Policy (KISSRocks.com/privacy-policy), which are hereby incorporated by reference.

Additional terms

Entry into the Sweepstakes via the Cue-to-Call method shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor. Listeners accessing Sponsor’s radio station audio via IP connections like website-based streaming or mobile devices are welcome to enter. However, Sponsor cannot be responsible for delays in electronic transmission of station audio to IP devices. By entering the Sweepstakes, listeners acknowledge and agree to this specific provision of these Official Rules.

The use of multiple identities and/or accounts is prohibited, and any attempt to obtain more than the stated number of entries will void that participant’s entries and may result in participant’s disqualification. Incomplete, forged, altered, automated, mechanically reproduced, lost, late, misdirected, garbled or illegible entries will be disqualified. Sponsor will not be responsible for failure to receive entries due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender, Sponsor, or Sponsor’s Sweepstakes application service provider. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent, provided that such person satisfies all other Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account.

In addition, Sponsor will not be responsible for loss of service to a Sweepstakes Line or for a participant’s failure to reach a Sweepstakes Line due to malfunction of any network or system, congestion, any technical or human error, failures or malfunctions of any kind, including the congestion, overload, busy signals, or any other factor that may prevent an individual from completing his/her phone call. In the event of interruption of power or telephone service to Sponsor during call-in period of a Sweepstakes prior to accepting the correct caller, or a change in programming that results in Sponsor’s inability to air call-in opportunity, Sponsor will not replay the affected call-in opportunity and the number of prizes awarded in the Sweepstakes will be reduced accordingly. If the correct caller is ineligible or fails to comply with any term of condition of these Official Rules, that caller will be disqualified, and Sponsor will resume the call-in opportunity and declare the next caller a winner, pending verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules.

In the event a caller gets disconnected for any reason before being declared a winner, Sponsor may resume the call-in opportunity affected and declare the next caller a winner, pending verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules. Sponsor will not be responsible for dropped calls from mobile devices or land lines and dropped calls may result in a potential winner’s disqualification and forfeiture of all interest in any prize. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes.

Any winning entrant must be the same person who originally sent the entry or dialed the phone to the radio station to participate in a Sweepstakes. No family members, friends, office associates, or any other person will be allowed to participate in a Sweepstakes on another person’s behalf. An entrant must provide his or her own name as listed on his or her valid Texas driver’s license or Texas state-issued ID (or other proof of Texas residency, such as a copy of a utility bill), subject to the Sweepstakes eligibility requirements. If a participant uses a false name on any ID submitted as proof of identification, he or she will be immediately disqualified from the Sweepstakes and be ineligible to win any prize.

All entries become property of Sponsor, and none will be returned. Any questions regarding the number of entries submitted or the owner of an ISP (Internet Service Provider) account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion, and Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify any entries by persons who submit false or misleading entry information or who Sponsor determines to be tampering with or abusing any aspect of the Sweepstakes

4. Winner Selection and Odds.

Cue-to-Call

Each On-Air Qualifier will be notified at the time they are identified to be the correct caller. Each On-Air Qualifier will receive an email from Sponsor with details regarding the Grand Finale Event. The maximum number of On-Air Qualifiers via the Cue-to-Call method of entry is 108. Odds of becoming an On-Air Qualifier depend on the number of eligible participants and the order in which calls are received.

At the Grand Finale Event, each guest of an On-Air Qualifier meeting all Sweepstakes eligibility requirements is also permitted to enter. All Grand Finale Event participants must check in by the deadline or will be disqualified.

Online Entries

On or about February 7, 2026, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing from among all eligible entries received through the Online Entry method and select twenty-five (25) qualifiers (each, an “Online Qualifier”). Each Online Qualifier will receive an email from Sponsor with details regarding the Grand Finale Event. Odds of becoming an Online Qualifier depend on the number of eligible entries received.

At the Grand Finale Event, each guest of an Online Qualifier meeting all Sweepstakes eligibility requirements is also permitted to enter. All Grand Finale Event participants must check in by the deadline or will be disqualified.

Grand Finale Event

During the last 30 minutes of the Grand Finale Event, Sponsor will conduct a random drawing and select ten (10) names from among all eligible entries received at the Grand Finale Event as “Last Chance Qualifiers”. Each Last Chance Qualifier will be notified at the time Sponsor identifies them as a Last Chance Qualifier at the Grand Finale Event. Odds of becoming a Last Chance Qualifier depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Grand Prize Drawing

The Grand Prize Drawing will be held at the Grand Finale Event immediately following the close of the Last Chance Qualifier entry period. Any On-Air, Online, or Last Chance Qualifier or guest who has not checked in at the Grand Finale Event by such time will be disqualified.

During the Grand Prize Drawing, Sponsor will randomly select ten (10) entries from among all eligible Qualifier entries received to participate in the Grand Prize drawing (each a “Finalist”). Maximum odds of becoming a Finalist are 276:1.

Sponsor will then conduct a reverse drawing and the final Finalist entry remaining after the reverse drawing will be deemed the potential Grand Prize winner. Odds of becoming a Grand Prize Winner are 10:1.

5. Prize Description . Subject to verification of eligibility and compliance with these Official Rules, one (1) Grand Prize winner will receive:

One (1) Louis Vuitton Speedy Soft 30 Monogram handbag

Approximate retail value (“ARV”): $3,450

One (1) $5,000 Visa Gift Card

Gift card subject to additional terms and conditions.

Two (2) tickets to every concert/show for which 99.5 KISS gives away tickets between February 13, 2026, and December 31, 2026.

Artists/dates are determined in Sponsor’s sole discretion and are subject to change



ARV: $4,320

ARV of all prizes awarded: $12,770

Limit : One (1) prize per person and per household.

All prizes are awarded “AS IS.” A winner may waive the right to receive a prize. Neither Sponsor nor Sponsor Affiliates make or offer any warranty or guarantee, either express or implied (including, without limitation, quality, merchantability and fitness for a particular purpose) in connection with this Sweepstakes or any prize. No issuer of any prize offered is sponsoring this Sweepstakes. Prize details and availability are subject to change, in which case a prize of equal value may be substituted at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Prizes consist only of the items listed, are non-transferable, with no cash redemption or substitution except at Sponsor’s sole discretion. Sponsor will determine all prize details (brand, model, size, etc.) in its sole discretion. Winner may be required to provide his/her valid Social Security Number to Sponsor for tax purposes and/or complete an IRS W-9 form in order to claim a prize. Federal, state, or local taxes on prizes, if any, and any other costs, fees or expenses not listed above are the sole responsibility of each winner. Federal, state, and local taxes on prizes, if any, and any other costs, fees and expenses not listed above as specifically included as part of the prize are the sole responsibility of winner.

No refund or compensation will be paid in the event of the cancellation or delay of any concert/show in the Prize, or any portion thereof. Sponsor will not be liable if the Prize, or any portion of it, is cancelled or delayed. Sponsor may, in its sole discretion, attempt to reschedule for a future event. Tickets and reservations are subject to certain terms and conditions as specified by issuer. The terms and conditions of the tickets or reservations may govern if the pertinent portion of the Prize is cancelled due to weather, an act of God, an act of terrorism, civil disturbance or any other reason. Sponsor is not responsible for, and will not replace, lost, mutilated, or stolen tickets, vouchers, wristbands, or certificates. Exact details shall be determined in the sole discretion of Sponsor.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Potential On-Air Qualifiers will be notified at the time they are determined to be the designated caller. Potential Online Qualifiers will be notified on or about February 7, 2026 via email. Potential Last Chance Qualifiers will be notified at the time they are determined to be a Last Chance Qualifier as noted above. All Finalists will be notified at the time they are determined to be a Finalist at the Grand Finale Event as noted above. Potential Grand Prize Winner will be notified at the time they are determined to be a Grand Prize Winner at the Grand Finale Event, as noted above. Entry into the Sweepstakes shall be deemed consent to record any telephone conversation between a potential winner and Sponsor in the event the Sponsor notifies the winner by telephone.

In order to claim a prize, the potential winner must respond to Sponsor’s notification at the time they are notified that they are the potential winner at the time they are notified that they are a Finalist at the Grand Finale Event.

To claim his/her prize, Sponsor will provide instructions, which may include personally visiting Sponsor’s offices at 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229 within seven (7) business days after notification (office visits must be on weekdays between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. EST) and must present a valid Texas government-issued photo ID.

Potential qualifiers, finalists and winners may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility, and a liability and publicity release (except where prohibited by law), which must be notarized and returned five (5) business days of notification. Sponsor’s inability to reach a potential winner after a reasonable (as solely determined by Sponsor) effort has been made, the failure of a potential winner to timely respond to a prize notification, the return of any prize notification as undeliverable, the inability of winner and his/her guest to travel within the time period specified by Sponsor, and/or a potential winner’s failure to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules may, in Sponsor’s sole discretion, result in the potential winner’s disqualification and the selection of a substitute winner by a random drawing from among all remaining eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Sponsor will conduct up to three (3) alternate drawings, after which the prize will remain unawarded.

A PARTICIPANT IS NOT A WINNER OF ANY PRIZE UNLESS AND UNTIL SPONSOR HAS COMPLETED ITS VERIFICATION OF PARTICIPANT’S ELIGIBILITY AND COMPLIANCE WITH THESE OFFICIAL RULES.

7. Publicity . BY ENTERING THE SWEEPSTAKES YOU AGREE THAT SPONSOR, CMG MEDIA CORPORATION, THE PM GROUP, THOMAS J. HENRY LAW, PLLC, AND EACH OF THEIR RESPECTIVE SUBSIDIARIES, AFFILIATES, SUPPLIERS, DISTRIBUTORS, ADVERTISING/PROMOTION AGENCIES, AND PRIZE SUPPLIERS AND EACH SUCH COMPANY’S OFFICERS, DIRECTORS, EMPLOYEES, AGENTS, REPRESENTATIVES, AND SUCCESSORS AND ASSIGNS (COLLECTIVELY, THE “RELEASED PARTIES”) HAVE THE ABSOLUTE RIGHT AND PERMISSION TO PUBLISH YOUR ENTRY ON THE WEBSITE AND TO BROADCAST, PUBLISH, OR OTHERWISE USE YOUR ENTRY AND/OR YOUR BIOGRAPHICAL INFORMATION AND LIKENESS IN CONNECTION WITH THE SWEEPSTAKES OR FOR ANY COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSE WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO SUCH PARTY. BY ENTERING, YOU, GRANT THE RELEASED PARTIES AN EXCLUSIVE, ROYALTY-FREE AND IRREVOCABLE LICENSE AND RIGHT (BUT NOT THE OBLIGATION) TO TELECAST, BROADCAST, COPY, EDIT, ADAPT, MODIFY, REPRODUCE, PUBLISH, CREATE DERIVATIVE WORKS OF, DISTRIBUTE, USE, OR OTHERWISE PUBLICLY DISPLAY ANY OR ALL OF YOUR ENTRIES, OR ANY PORTION THEREOF, IN ANY MANNER OR MEDIUM THROUGHOUT THE WORLD IN PERPETUITY, FOR COMMERCIAL, PUBLICITY, OR PROMOTIONAL PURPOSES, AND TO LICENSE OTHERS TO DO SO, WITHOUT LIMITATION, REVIEW OR APPROVAL, OR COMPENSATION TO YOU.

8. Participation . By participating, participants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor and any Sweepstakes judges or administrators selected by Sponsor, which are final and binding in all respects. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. In the event the Sweepstakes is compromised a virus, non-authorized human intervention, tampering or other causes beyond the reasonable control of Sponsor which corrupt or impair the administration, security, fairness or proper operation of the Sweepstakes, Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Proof of sending or submission of an entry will not be deemed proof of receipt by Sponsor.

9. Release . BY PARTICIPATING IN THE SWEEPSTAKES, EACH PARTICIPANT AGREES TO FULLY RELEASE, FOREVER DISCHARGE AND HOLD HARMLESS THE RELEASED PARTIES FROM AND AGAINST ANY CLAIMS, COSTS, LIABILITIES, LOSSES, INJURIES, AND DAMAGES ARISING OUT OF THE SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, ANY CLAIMS FOR PERSONAL INJURY, DEATH, OR DAMAGE TO OR LOSS OF PROPERTY, LOSS OF ENJOYMENT, OR ANY OTHER HARM WHATSOEVER ARISING OUT OF: (1) PARTICIPATION IN THE SWEEPSTAKES; (2) THE QUALITY, RECEIPT, POSSESSION, USE, OR MISUSE OF ANY PRIZE; OR (3) ANY TRAVEL OR ACTIVITY THAT IS RELATED TO THE SWEEPSTAKES OR ANY PRIZE.

10. Limitations of Liability . By PARTICIPATING IN the Sweepstakes, PARTICIPANTs acknowledge and agree that EVERYTHING REGARDING THIS SWEEPSTAKES, INCLUDING THE WEBSITE, THE APP, AND THE prize(S), ARE provided “as is” and that Sponsor makes no representations or warranties OF ANY KIND, express or implied, about the Prize(S) and sponsor hereby DISCLAIMS all such warranties, including, but not limited to, any implied warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. (BECAUSE SOME STATES DO NOT ALLOW THE EXCLUSION OR LIMITATION OF CERTAIN IMPLIED WARRANTIES, THE ABOVE LIMITATION MAY NOT APPLY TO YOU. IN SUCH STATES, THE LIABILITY OF THE RELEASED PARTIES IS LIMITED TO THE FULLEST EXTENT PERMITTED BY SUCH STATE LAW.)

The Released Parties are not responsible for: (1) any incorrect or inaccurate information, whether caused by PARTICIPANTs, printing OR PRODUCTION errors, or by any of the equipment or programming associated with or EMPLOYED in the Sweepstakes; (2) technical failures of any kind, including, but not limited to malfunctions, interruptions, or disconnections in phone lines or network hardware or software; (3) unauthorized human intervention in any part of the entry process or the Sweepstakes; (4) technical or human error which may occur in the administration of the Sweepstakes, the processing of entries, or the notification of any winner; or (5) any injury or damage to persons or property which may be caused, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, from A PARTICIPANT’S participation in the Sweepstakes or receipt or use or misuse of any prize.

Only the number of prizes stated in these Official Rules is available to be won in the Sweepstakes. In the event that production, technical, seeding, programming, or any other reasons cause more than the stated number of prizes as set forth in these Official Rules to be available and/or claimed, Sponsor reserves the right to award the prizes by a random drawing among all legitimate eligible prize claims.

11. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these Official Rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.

12. Sponsor . 99.5 KISS “Loaded Louis & BMS Big Ticket” Sweepstakes is sponsored by CMG NY/Texas Radio, LLC d/b/a Cox Media Group San Antonio. The decisions of Sponsor regarding the selection of winners and all other aspects of the Sweepstakes shall be final and binding in all respects. Sponsor will not be responsible for typographical, printing or other inadvertent errors in these Official Rules or in other materials or announcements relating to the Sweepstakes. For a list of winners (available after February 28, 2026) or a copy of these Official Rules, visit KISSRocks.com/contests or send a self-addressed, stamped envelope to “Winners List/Official Rules” (as applicable), 99.5 KISS “Loaded Louis & BMS Big Ticket” Sweepstakes, 8122 Datapoint Dr. #600, San Antonio, TX 78229. If you have any questions regarding this Sweepstakes, please contact Tori Finch at tori.finch@cmg.com.

