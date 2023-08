GET TICKETS

TRANS-SIBERIAN ORCHESTRA ANNOUNCES 2023 WINTER TOUR: THE GHOST OF CHRISTMAS EVE: THE BEST OF TSO AND MORE

Trans-Siberian Orchestra (TSO) returns this holiday season with “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve – The Best of TSO and More” on Saturday, December 9 for two amazing shows at 3:00PM and 7:30PM.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 15 at 10AM. For exclusive presale access on Thursday, September 14, sign up for our All Access Newsletter and select the “Rock” genre.