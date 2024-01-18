Sleep Token - May 3, 2024

GET TICKETS

Friday, May 3, at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park at 8PM

Prepare to Worship. Sleep Token is heading to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park on Friday, May 3 for the ‘Teeth of God’ Tour with special guest Empire State Bastard.

Enigmatic British band, Sleep Token, combines post-rock, post-classical, and post-metal tropes with soulful indie pop vocals into a blend that sounds like nothing else. They released their innovative debut album, Sundowning, in 2019 and found mainstream success two years later with the U.K.-charting, This Place Will Become Your Tomb. The anonymous masked collective unveiled their third full-length effort, Take Me Back to Eden, in 2023. The album quickly became an international success, cracking the higher reaches of the carts in multiple countries.

Album tracks, “Chokehold,” “The Summoning,” “Aqua Regia,” “Granite,” and “Vore” have collectively amassed over 85 million streams, whilst standout single “The Summoning” has generated some 38.8 million streams alone, causing the track to trend on Twitter and take the #1 song spot on a host of international Spotify viral charts, as well as being selected as a “YouTube Trending Artist On The Rise,” featuring on YouTube’s homepage, viewed by millions of people every day. The unprecedented accolades keep rolling in, between the fact that Sleep Token has never played a headline show that didn’t sell out, “Aqua Regia” picking up consistent airplay on the Radio One “Future Sounds” show hosted by Clara Amfo, plus huge pop star, Demi Lovato, sharing Sleep Token’s music with her 153 million Instagram followers, Sleep Token consistently smash boundaries that they refused to acknowledge in the first place. And even though Sleep Token notoriously do not speak to the press (out of necessity, not ego or gimmick), media can’t help but write about the phenomenon, reporting on the band’s every move; NME note, “Sleep Token offer their fans an entire world to immerse themselves in if they so wish. It’s a place of escapism, and the foundation of a huge fan community that’s dedicated to studying the band’s creativity. While they have the same fervor as any other fandom, there’s still a notable difference.” Elsewhere, Metal Hammer called them “the most exciting band in metal right now, with Revolver bestowing them the accolade of both the ‘Artist Of’ and ‘Album Of’ 2023.