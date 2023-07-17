Professional Fighters League - August 4, 2023

GET TICKETS

Professional Fighters League, the fastest growing company in MMA, will host the first 2023 PFL Playoff Event in San Antonio, August 4th at Boeing Center at Tech Port!

Tickets go on sale 10am Friday, June 9th at Boeing Center at Tech Port

PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE TO HOST FIRST 2023 PLAYOFF EVENT AT SAN ANTONIO’S BOEING CENTER AT TECH POINT ON FRIDAY AUGUST 4

Tickets Available Friday June 9 10 a.m. CT

Top Featherweight and Light Heavyweight fighters look to punch ticket to PFL World Championship and the opportunity to earn $1 million purse

All PFL 2023 Playoff events to air live on ESPN networks and streaming platforms

NEW YORK (JUNE 1, 2023) – The Professional Fighters League (PFL), the fastest growing and most innovative sports league in the world, today announced it will host the first 2023 PFL Playoff event in San Antonio on Friday August 4 at Boeing Center at Tech Port. The event will feature the top Featherweight and Light Heavyweight fighters in the world, all looking to advance to the 2023 PFL World Championship and the opportunity to earn a $1 million championship purse.

Tickets for the 2023 PFL Playoffs from Boeing Center at Tech Port will be available Friday, June 9 at 10am CT via Etix. Tickets range from $40 – 350.

“The PFL is excited to bring our brand of MMA to Boeing Center at Tech Point and our fans in the great state of Texas,” said PFL CEO Peter Murray. “The PFL’s unique season format provides fighters with a merit-based path to a World Championship and $1 million prize. On August 4, PFL fans in San Antonio and around the world will see the best Featherweight and Light Heavyweight action in combat sports.”

During the 2023 PFL Playoffs, four fighters across six competing weight-classes will look to punch their tickets to the biggest night in MMA, the 2023 PFL World Championship, where they will earn a chance at a 2023 PFL championship and $1 million prize.

PFL is the #1 fastest growing company in MMA and the #2 MMA company on a worldwide basis. PFL is the only league in MMA with the sports-season format, where individual fighters compete in a regular season, playoffs, and championship each year, making PFL a “win and advance” meritocracy like all other major sports. PFL fighter roster hails from over 20 countries and 25% of PFL fighters are independently ranked in the top 25 of their weight-class. The company leads in technology and innovation, with its proprietary PFL SmartCage powering real-time betting and next-gen viewing experience. PFL airs live in the U.S. on ESPN and ESPN+ and is broadcast and streamed to 140 countries with 25 leading international media partners.

About Professional Fighters League

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is the fastest growing and most innovative sports league. PFL is the #2 MMA company worldwide on all key metrics and the only with the sports-season format where individual fighters compete in Regular Season, Playoffs, and Championship. The Company has four global live fight franchises: PFL League Season, PFL Challenger Series, PFL PPV Super Fights, and PFL Europe.

PFL airs live in the U.S on ESPN and ESPN+ and is broadcast and streamed to 140 countries with 25 international leading media partners, including DAZN, Stan Sport, Viacom18, RMC Sport, Globo, Star Times, FPT, CSM, DirectTV, ITV, and MBC. PFL has dozens of major brand sponsors such as Anheuser-Busch, GEICO, Bose, US Marine Corps, and Celsius Energy Drink.

PFL is backed by blue-chip investors including Ares, Luxor Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, Knighthead, Legends, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners.

MMA is the growth sport of this decade, with over 600 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demo of any sport, and true global revenue streams.

PFLmma.com; Instagram (@PFLmma); Twitter (@PFLMMA); Facebook (/PFLmma)