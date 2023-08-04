Pierce the Veil - November 10, 2023

SOLD OUT

Pierce The Veil: The Jaws of Life Tour

With L.S. Dunes, Dayseeker, & Destroy Boys

Friday, November 10, 20236:30PM | Doors open 5:30PM

Pierce The Veil debuted atop Billboard’s Top Rock Albums, Alternative Albums, and Hard Rock Albums charts twice – first with Collide with the Sky (2012) and its follow-up, Misadventures (2016). A decade after its release, the already platinum “King for a Day” shot to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hard Rock Streaming chart, driven by the viral #KingForADay hashtag on TikTok (even Lizzo joined in.)

Even with a platinum song; two gold singles; a gold album; multiple awards and nominations (iHeartRadio Music, MTV Fandom, Kerrang! Awards, Golden Gods, Libera); tours with their peers in bands like Bring Me The Horizon and A Day To Remember; and performances for millions of fans around the world; 2022 shapes up to be their biggest year. Because this is the year of The Jaws of Life.

The band Rolling Stone once described as “hyperactive, progressive post-hardcore,” returns with album number five, full of fuzzy guitars, massive melodic hooks, and PTV’s distinct emotional heart. The Jaws of Life is Pierce The Veil at their most raw, crackling with urgency and immediacy. They sound forceful yet vulnerable, like some of the defining albums of the alt-rock and grunge movement.

Never predictable, always engaging, Pierce The Veil continues to soar on the strength of highly potent energy, rich musicality, and a scrappy sense of authentic exuberant ambition that’s frankly unrivaled.