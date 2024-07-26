The Original Misfits - August 10, 2024

By Johnnie Walker

THE ORIGINAL MISFITS WITH SPECIAL GUESTS: Suicidal Tendencies, The Reverend Horton Heat, and Agnostic Front, August 10, 2024 at the Moody Center!

The Original Misfits are coming to Moody Center on Saturday, August 10, 2024 with special guests Suicidal Tendencies, The Reverend Horton Heat, and Agnostic Front.

All sales are subject to ticket availability. There are no age restrictions for this event.

SHOW: 6:30pm CT

Times subject to change.

