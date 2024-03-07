La Semana Alegre at Hemisfair Announces Band Lineup

San Antonio, TX — March 6, 2024 – La Semana Alegre proudly announces the initial artist lineup for their inaugural event at Hemisfair on April 25 and 26, 2024. Featured artists include Texas icons the Toadies; Grammy award-winning Ozomatli with their groundbreaking fusion of Latin rhythms and hip-hop beats; The Red Pears, the dynamic L.A. indie rockers fresh off their recent 2024 Coachella Festival appearance; and San Antonio’s own Girl in a Coma returns to the stage. The festival will feature special performances from two original La Semana Alegre favorites: Legs Diamond and Joe King Carrasco.

Showcasing two stages of live performances, La Semana Alegre will spotlight a diverse range of acts, including Grupo METÁL Featuring Chris Perez, Heartless Bastards, Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears, Bombasta, Sun-Day, Sunny Sauceda, Nicky Diamonds, The Heroine, Garrett T. Capps & NASA Country, and more, each bringing their unique flavors to the festival. More bands will be announced in the coming weeks.

In addition to live band performances, festival-goers can enjoy a unique DJ experience by The SoundCream Airstream. On Friday, Yanaguana Gardens will come alive with music-inspired activations for families.

“We’re overjoyed to announce the music lineup of La Semana Alegre, setting the tone of what is to come for this reinvigorated music festival. We look forward to witnessing La Semana’s growth in the years to come, along with the expansion of the vibrant Hemisfair district. Building on the legacy appreciated by past generations of La Semana, our aim is to provide music lovers with quality entertainment and cherished memories,” says Andres Andujar.

“We are excited to support Hemisfair by creating this new downtown event that spotlights national and local bands. From the Thursday night concert vibes to Friday’s post-parade party in the park, each day will be a unique and memorable experience,” says Faith Radle, Galaxy Productions.

In addition to the dynamic music lineup, attendees can enjoy a vibrant festival experience. Modelo beer, Tito’s Handmade Vodka Cocktails, aguas frescas, and other non-alcoholic beverages will be available for sale. Food vendors will include Fiesta classics like chicken-on-a-stick and gorditas to local favorites The Beignet Stand serving their popular churro beignets, Taco Chronicles featured restaurateur, Naco Mexican, and a touch of luxury with Charcut Ari Boards offering their signature charcuterie in a cup.

Limited general admission single-day tickets are available in advance for $15, with day-of-event prices at $20. Single-day VIP tickets are available for $100 giving festival-goers access to a dedicated 21+ area, including access to the Tito’s Lounge and elevated stage viewing, specialty cocktails, and light bites. Tickets can be purchased at www.lasemanaalegre.com.

Don’t miss your chance to be part of La Semana Alegre 2024, where music, culture, and community converge for an unforgettable celebration benefiting Hemisfair.

For more information, day by day band lineups, and to purchase tickets, visit www.lasemanaalegre.com.