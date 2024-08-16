GET TICKETS

Knocked Loose, October 14, 2024 at Tech Port!

Event Start: 7pm

Get ready for an electrifying night as Knocked Loose takes the stage at Boeing Center at Tech Port on October 14!

Known for their intense energy and hard-hitting performances, this hardcore metal/punk band promises an unforgettable experience. Don’t miss out on what will undoubtedly be a night to remember! Secure your tickets now and join us for an evening of raw, unbridled music. With The Garden, Drain, and Militarie Gun for support.

Doors open at 6:00pm. This event welcomes all ages. All support acts subject to change without notice.

Please double-check your cart before finalizing your purchase. All sales are final, and refunds are not available.

Tickets are exclusively available through Boeing Center’s Box Office at 1 (800) 514-3849 via ETIX and www.boeingcentertechport.com. Avoid purchasing from unauthorized sources like brokers or secondary market websites, as they pose risks. Ticket fees remain consistent online or at the Box Office, which is only open on event days two hours before arena doors.

For security reasons, Boeing Center enforces a clear bag policy. Each guest may bring one clear bag (12″ x 12″ x 6″) or one wallet-sized bag (8″ x 5″), which does not necessarily need to be clear. Seating arrangements may change without prior notice.



