Kingdom Collapse: Summer Night Rock Fest - June 14, 2024

Kingdom Collapse with NVSN, Even In Death, The Daisy Killers, and Waves in April, Jun 14, 2024 @ 7:00 pm - 11:30 pm

Get ready to unleash the ultimate rock experience of the summer! Announcing the electrifying lineup for Summer Rock Night Fest 2024! Prepare to be blown away by the headliner of the century, none other than Kingdom Collapse! But the excitement doesn’t stop there – we’re thrilled to present an epic roster of openers who will set the stage on fire: NVSN, Even In Death, The Daisy Killers, and Waves in April!Join us for a night of non-stop energy, heart-pounding beats, and unforgettable performances under the starlit sky. From the heavy-hitting anthems of Kingdom Collapse to the soul-stirring sounds of our incredible openers, this is a concert experience you won’t want to miss.Save the date, spread the word, and get ready to rock your world at Summer Rock Night Fest 2024!

General Admission seating will be First Come, First Served.Guests can move about the venue freely; we can not guarantee that the other guests will not be standing in front/side/behind you or your table.General admission can be purchased AT THE DOOR ON THE DAY OF THE SHOW. NO REFUNDS all sales final, Rain or Shine. You must have a valid photo ID. 21+ Only. No exceptions