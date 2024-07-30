King Diamond: Welcome to St. Lucifer's Hospital - October 15, 2024

King Diamond - October 15, 2024 Catch King Diamond live at Boeing Center at Tech Port on October 15th 2024, with Overkill and Night Demon.

Doors open at 6:00pm.

This event welcomes all ages. Support acts and seating arrangements may change unexpectedly.

Please double-check your cart before finalizing your purchase. All sales are final, and refunds are not available.

Tickets are exclusively available through Boeing Center’s Box Office at 1 (800) 514-3849 via ETIX and www.boeingcentertechport.com. Avoid purchasing from unauthorized sources like brokers or secondary market websites, as they pose risks. Ticket fees remain consistent online or at the Box Office, which is only open on event days two hours before arena doors.

For security reasons, Boeing Center enforces a clear bag policy. Each guest may bring one clear bag (12″ x 12″ x 6″) or one wallet-sized bag (8″ x 5″), which does not necessarily need to be clear. Seating arrangements may change without prior notice.