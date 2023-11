GET TICKETS

Jim Gaffigan is bringing his Barely Alive Tour to the Frost Bank Center on Thursday, March 21, 7pm.

Jim Gaffigan is a seven-time Grammy nominated comedian, actor, writer, producer, two-time New York Times best-selling author, three-time Emmy winning top touring performer, and multi-platinum-selling recording artist. He is known around the world for his unique brand of humor, which largely revolves around his observations on life.