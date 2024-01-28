Emo Orchestra with Escape the Fate - May 9, 2024

GET TICKETS

May 9, 2024 - 8:00 pm

H-E-B Performance Hall at the Tobin Center

For emo music lovers and orchestra aficionados alike, Emo Orchestra is a new live experience that brings some of the most beloved emo songs of your youth to the theater stage with a full orchestra arrangement. This show features a band from the massively resurging Emo genre and pairs them with a thoughtfully curated, world-class orchestra. This Spring, Emo Orchestra welcomes ESCAPE THE FATE as the featured guest. The set list includes four songs from the featured artist’s catalog in addition to 13-15 other hits from the genre. Fans will hear ESCAPE THE FATE perform their own hits as well as songs by Evanescence, My Chemical Romance, Good Charlotte, and many more.