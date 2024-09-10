Dream Theater: 40th Anniversary Tour - February 16, 2025

GET TICKETS

Dream Theater is coming to the Majestic Theatre on February 16, 2025 on the 40th Anniversary Tour! The first tour with Mike Portnoy back in the back after 13 years.

7pm | Doors open 6pm

Tickets on sale Friday

Iconic Lineup of James LaBrie, John Myung, John Petrucci, Mike Portnoy and Jordan Rudess Return To The Road In The United States And Canada For The First Time In Fourteen Years.

With the worldwide excitement around the recently announced European tour, GRAMMY®-winning, progressive music titans Dream Theater are announcing their 40th Anniversary Tour 2024 – 2025 leg for North America. The tour will be An Evening With Dream Theater and will be the first tour of North America since drummer Mike Portnoy’s return to the lineup joining vocalist James LaBrie, bassist John Myung, guitarist John Petrucci, and keyboardist Jordan Rudess. Dream Theater will be performing classics and fan favorites from their catalog in what promises to be an unforgettable evening of music.

Progressive metal pioneers Dream Theater share a unique bond with one of the most passionate fan bases around the globe as evidenced by their three GRAMMY® Award nominations, 2022 GRAMMY® Award win in the Best Metal Performance category for “The Alien” and 15 million records sold worldwide. The 1992 opus Images & Words received a gold certification and landed on Rolling Stone’s coveted “100 Greatest Metal Albums of All-Time.” Guitar World placed the follow-up Awake at #1 on “Superunknown: 50 Iconic Albums That Defined 1994.” 1996′s A Change of Seasons notably soundtracked NBC’s coverage of Downhill Skiing at the 2002 Winter Olympics. Fans voted the 1999 Metropolis Pt. 2: Scenes from a Memory the “Number One All-Time Progressive Rock Album” in a 2012 Rolling Stone poll. Not to mention, it ranked as the “15th Greatest Concept Album” by Classic Rock. 2009 saw Black Clouds & Silver Linings crash the Billboard Top 200 at #6 as A Dramatic Turn of Events [2011] and Dream Theater [2013] maintained a three-peat in the chart’s Top 10. In 2016, the band returned with their second concept album and sci-fi novel of the same name, The Astonishing. Beyond three platinum and two gold videos, the group was inducted into the Long Island Music Hall of Fame in 2010. In 2019, the band continued to expand its audience when they released Distance Over Time to critical and commercial acclaim. On their 15th full-length and second studio release for InsideOutMusic / Sony Music, A View From The Top Of The World the band continue to challenge themselves and push their musical envelope – something they have done for over 30-years performing together. The band launched the inaugural DREAMSONIC Tour in 2023 – a traveling progressive music spectacle that will return for more runs in the future. In 2024, founding drummer Mike Portnoy reunited with the iconic lineup of guitarist John Petrucci, vocalist James LaBrie, bassist John Myung and keyboardist Jordan Rudess to overwhelming fanfare. Dream Theater has been in the studio currently working on their upcoming 16th studio album and first for this lineup in over 15 years.