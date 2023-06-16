Danzig/Behemoth - September 2, 2023

GET TICKETS

DANZIG - 35th Anniversary

Special Guest Behemoth, Twin Temple, & Midnight

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 - 6:30PM

The Misfits frontman, Glenn Danzig will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of “Danzig 1″, the debut album from his solo band and will treat fans to a special set that will celebrate the album in its entirety.

Joined by extreme-metal vets Behemoth, as well as Twin Temple and Midnight, we are only one of three Texas dates and three Texas dates out of a 13-date run.

Don’t miss this intimate and iconic event at the Boeing Center at Tech Port on September 2, 2023!