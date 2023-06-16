Danzig/Behemoth - September 2, 2023

Danzig - September 2, 2023

By Johnnie Walker

GET TICKETS

DANZIG - 35th Anniversary

Special Guest Behemoth, Twin Temple, & Midnight

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 2 - 6:30PM

The Misfits frontman, Glenn Danzig will be celebrating the 35th anniversary of “Danzig 1″, the debut album from his solo band and will treat fans to a special set that will celebrate the album in its entirety.

Joined by extreme-metal vets Behemoth, as well as Twin Temple and Midnight, we are only one of three Texas dates and three Texas dates out of a 13-date run.

Don’t miss this intimate and iconic event at the Boeing Center at Tech Port on September 2, 2023!

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!