Posted: June 04, 2018

truTV Impractical Jokers September 8 at Majestic-2nd Show Added!

truTV IMPRACTICAL JOKERS“THE CRANJIS MCBASKETBALL WORLD TOUR”STARRING THE TENDERLOINS

Saturday, September 8, 2018 7:00PMSaturday, September 8, 2018 9:30PM

Majestic Theatre 
224 E. Houston Street 
San Antonio, Texas 78205 MAP

7:00PM Ticket Prices: (ON SALE NOW)

9:30PM Ticket Prices: (ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 22)


