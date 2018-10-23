Now Playing
Posted: October 18, 2018

 

By Johnnie Walker

KISS presents the 7th Annual Billy Madison Show Anniversary Bash

FEATURING

Friday, January 25th, 2019
Illusions Theater at the Alamodome

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW WITH THE KISS EXCLUSIVE PRESALE!
USE THE PRESALE CODE:

AREYOUREADY

CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS BEFORE THE OFFICIAL ON SALE!
$44.00 - $79.00

KISS presents the 7th ANNUAL

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 
