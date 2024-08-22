The Black Crowes - November 8, 2024

GET TICKETS

The Black Crowes | Happiness Bastards Tour is coming to the Tobin Center on November 8, 2024, 7:30pm!

Tickets on sale August 23rd.

The Black Crowes are leaving the bulls*** in the past. 15 years after their last album of original music, the Robinson Brothers present Happiness Bastards - their 10th studio album. Some may say the project has been several tumultuous years in the making, but we argue it’s arriving at just the right time. Call it brotherly love or music destiny that brought them back together, the highly anticipated record consecrating the reunion of this legendary band just may be the thing that saves rock & roll. In a time where the art form is buried beneath the corporate sheen of its successors, The Black Crowes are biting back with the angst of words left unsaid penned on paper and electrified by guitar strings, revealing stripped, bare-boned rock & roll. No gloss, no glitter, just rhythm and blues at its very best - gritty, loud, and in your face. Since The Black Crowes reunited in 2019, they’ve made a triumphant return to form with over 150 shows spanning 20 countries worldwide, celebrating the 30th anniversary of Shake Your Money Maker, the album that put them on the map. Upon their return from the road, they knew they needed something new to show for their lost time. The Robinson Brothers and longtime bassist Sven Pipien headed to the studio with producer Jay Joyce in early 2023 and the experiences of years past transcribed themself through the music as the band found their way back to their roots. And it’s finally here - Happiness Bastards is out now.

VIP Available

Crowe-Mafia Front Row Package | $449

One front row ticket

Specially designed Crowe-Mafia playing card deck (double deck; with case)

Embroidered Crowe-Mafia bucket hat

Official Crowe-Mafia enamel pin set

Crowe-Mafia record tote bag

Commemorative Crowe-Mafia laminate and lanyard

Limited availability

Ticket Purchase Limit Policy

To ensure fair access, there is a 8-ticket limit per order for this performance. For group purchases exceeding 8 tickets, please contact us at groups@tobincenter.org for personalized assistance.

Admission

All patrons, regardless of age, must have a ticket to enter the venue.

Techie Seats Available

Discover the inner workings of live performances with our Tobin Techie Seats, positioned directly behind the sound/mix board. From this vantage point, you’ll enjoy a unique “backseat” perspective of the technical crew in action.