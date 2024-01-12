Asking Alexandria: All My Friends North American Tour - April 12, 2024

Asking Alexandria

By Johnnie Walker

GET TICKETS

Aztec Theatre, Friday, April 12, doors at 6PM

Ticket text reflects door time. This show is all ages. Everyone requires a ticket regardless of age. All support acts subject to change without notice. Please note that the Mezzanine and Balcony are only accessible by stairs.

Sale Dates and Times:

Public Onsale : Fri, 12 Jan 2024 at 10:00 AM

Citi® Cardmember Presale : Tue, 9 Jan 2024 at 10:00 AM

Artist Presale : Tue, 9 Jan 2024 at 11:00 AM

Official Platinum Presale : Tue, 9 Jan 2024 at 11:00 AM

Ticketmaster Presale : Wed, 10 Jan 2024 at 10:00 AM

Live Nation Presale : Wed, 10 Jan 2024 at 10:00 AM

Official Platinum Onsale : Fri, 12 Jan 2024 at 10:00 AM

