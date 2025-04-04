Check out the 99.5 KISS & Billy Madison Show limited edition Fiesta Medals for 2025

Fiesta

Solve the puzzle to reveal the 99.5 KISS & Billy Madison Show limited edition Fiesta Medals for 2025. Come to one of our Fiesta Medal Stops to get your hands on them! Viva Fiesta!

2025 99.5 KISS & Billy Madison Show Fiesta Medal Stops:

Stop by the locations below during the time and date that we’re scheduled to be there! The first 150 people will get their very own official 99.5 KISS & Billy Madison Show Fiesta Medal, while supplies last. One medal per person, per stop.

  • Friday, April 11th from 12pm-2pm: Join 99.5 KISS and the Billy Madison Show at McFinnigan’s Pub, located at Blanco Road & Lockhill Selma.

Sponsored by GameDay Men’s Health

  • Thursday, April 24th from 1p-2p: Join 99.5 KISS and Derek from the Billy Madison Show at Twin Peaks in the Park North Shopping Center; Loop 410 & Blanco Road!

