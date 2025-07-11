Zach Braff, Donald Faison and more return for 'Scrubs' reboot

Zach Braff, Donald Faison and more are scrubbing back in.

Good Morning America has confirmed that Braff and Faison are returning for the new Scrubs series.

Sarah Chalke will also return to the series and join Braff and Faison as executive producers.

According to a logline for the reboot, "JD and Turk scrub in together for the first time in a long time- medicine has changed, interns have changed, but their bromance has stood the test of time."

"Characters new and old navigate the waters of Sacred Heart with laughter, heart and some surprises along the way," the logline adds.

GMA previously reported that a reboot was being developed by show creator Bill Lawrence.

The hit 2000s medical comedy featured the story of the medical staff of Sacred Heart Hospital, including interns, doctors and other employees, from the point of view of J.D. Dorian (Braff).

It aired for nine seasons and was honored with a Peabody Award in 2006.

In his Instagram Story, Braff shared a video of himself singing, "I can't do this all on my own. I need Sarah Chalke and Donald Faison."

Faison, who portrayed Turk in the hit series, also shared a post of his own with a throwback photo of him, Chalke and Braff. He captioned the post, "Hello again."

Chalke took to Instagram and shared a throwback photo too, with Faison and Braff and captioned the post, "YAY!!!!"

She added in her Instagram Story, "@vdoozer thank you for my dream job...a second time."

In a statement shared by ABC, Lawrence said, "Scrubs means so very much to me."

"So excited for the chance to get the band back together," he added.

