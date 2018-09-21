Winning Starts Monday!

By Jennifer Schultz

Listen to 99.5 KISS and you could score one of these trips and “Blow This Town”!

Week 1- 9/24-9/28: Ozzy with Stone Sour in Hollywood at Hollywood Bowl on Thursday, 10/11

Week 2- 10/1-10/5: System of a Down with Alice in Chains in Sacramento at Aftershock Sunday, 10/14

Week 3- 10/8-10/12: A Perfect Circle AND Marilyn Manson in New Orleans at the Voodoo Music Festival October 26th & 27th

Week 4- 10/15-10/19: Dallas Football take on the Eagles in Philadelphia Sunday, 11/11

Week 5- 10/22-10/26: The San Antonio Spurs take on Golden State in Oakland on Thursday, 2/7

Listen EVERY WEEKDAY at the Top of EVERY HOUR from 9AM to 7PM for Nard to tell you in his own unique way to Call Now to BLOW THIS TOWN!

Then be caller number #9 at 470-K-I-S-S to instantly win

a limited edition KISS "Blow This Town" shirt PLUS, get qualified for the week's Grand Prize trip!

Want MORE chances to WIN?

Get your Bonus chance to win by clicking on the "Blow This Town" tab on the KISSRocks App!

*Now here’s the stuff the lawyers make us say:

All winners MUST BE 21 or older, MUST be able to travel on dates as specified below and in rules, and MUST have a credit card for hotel incidentals

- Ozzy/ Stone Sour on 10/11/18- you MUST be able to travel 10/11/18-10/12/18

- System of a Down/ Alice in Chains on 10/14/18- you MUST be able to travel 10/14/18-10/15/18

- A Perfect Circle/ Marilyn Manson 10/26-27/18- you MUST be able to travel 10/26/18-10/28/18

- Foo Fighters 10/28/17- you MUST be able to travel within these dates 10/27/17-10/29/17

-Dallas Football in Philadelphia 11/11/18- You MUST be able to travel 11/11/18-11/12/18

- San Antonio Spurs in Oakland 2/6/18- you MUST be able to travel 2/6/18-2/7/18

-Check out the contest rules HERE...