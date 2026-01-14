'Wicked' co-stars Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey seemingly confirm 'Sunday in the Park with George' revival

Jonathan Bailey and Ariana Grande speak on stage as Universal Pictures presents a special 'Wicked: For Good' Q&A at Saban Media Center on Nov. 15, 2025, in North Hollywood, California. (Unique Nicole/Getty Images for Universal Pictures)

It looks like Wicked co-stars Ariana Grande and Jonathan Bailey will be "Finishing the Hat" together in London. The two have seemingly confirmed that they'll be co-starring in a revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical Sunday in the Park with George.

Both of them shared an Instagram post that shows them in the Art Institute of Chicago, sitting in front of the Georges Seurat painting that inspired the musical: A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. It's captioned, "All it has to be is good," which is a lyric from the title song of the musical. No other details were announced.

The main characters in the musical, George and Dot, were originally played by Mandy Patinkin and Bernadette Peters in the 1984 Broadway production of the show.

In December, Deadline reported that the musical would be staged at London's Barbican Theatre in 2027.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.