Why Mick Mars owes Mötley Crüe $750k (and an apology)

One of the ugliest breakups in rock history just got a legal exclamation point. After months of throwing mud in the press and filing lawsuits, the battle between Mötley Crüe and their founding guitarist Mick Mars has officially ended...and it is a total knockout victory for the band.

An arbitrator has ruled that not only does Mars NOT get to keep his 25% stake in the touring profits, but he also owes the band a staggering $750,000 in unrecouped tour advances!

But wait there’s more...

Remember those explosive claims Mick made about Nikki Sixx and the guys faking their performances and using backing tracks?

In a twist that you usually only see in TV dramas, Mars was forced to formally recant those accusations under oath. According to the band’s legal team, Mars’ own expert witness confirmed the band plays live, forcing the guitarist to admit his claims were false.

The band’s lawyer, Sasha Frid, took a victory lap in a statement today, declaring the band “fully vindicated—legally, financially, and factually.”

This ended up being a sad, messy end to a 40-year partnership, but the Crüe has officially won the war. Now, they can go back to touring, while Mars is left with a giant legal bill, and a lot of burned bridges.

