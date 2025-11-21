Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix

A Man on the Inside: Ted Danson is back in season 2 of the sitcom from Mike Schur.

Train Dreams: Felicity Jones and Joel Edgerton star in the film based on the novella of the same name.

Apple TV

The Family Plan 2: Celebrate the holiday season with the Mark Wahlberg-starring sequel film.

Prime Video

The Mighty Nein: The adult animated fantasy series adapts Critical Role's second Dungeon & Dragons campaign.

Movie theaters

Wicked: For Good: Find out what happens to Elphaba and Glinda in the sequel to last year's smash hit Wicked.

Rental Family: Academy Award winner Brendan Fraser stars in the film about an American actor living in Tokyo.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.