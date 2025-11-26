Weekend Watchlist: What's new in theaters, on streaming

By Mary Pat Thompson

Ready, set, binge! Here's a look at some of the new movies and TV shows coming to theaters and streaming services this weekend:

Netflix
Stranger Things: The fifth and final season of the hit series debuts its first batch of episodes.

Disney+
The Beatles Anthology: The documentary about the influential band has been remastered.

Movie theaters
Zootopia 2: The sequel to the animated Disney film finds Ke Huy Quan voicing a snake on the run.

Eternity: Elizabeth Olsen has to pick which husband to spend forever in the afterlife with in the A24 film.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery: The third Knives Out film comes to theaters in a limited release weeks before streaming on Netflix.

Hamnet: Chloé Zhao's latest film arrives to select theaters in limited release.

That’s all for this week’s Weekend Watchlist – happy streaming!

